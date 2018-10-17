Crews Fight Structure Fire in Jerome County

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Crews have responded to a structure fire that started a little before 4 p.m. Wednesday in Jerome County. The blaze is reported at 359 S. 500 E., according to a dispatcher with the Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center. He said initial reports show that flames have engulfed a large building, but additional details were pending. Jerome Rural Fire Department and Jerome County Sheriff’s Office were responding. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

