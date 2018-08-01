UPDATE: Crews Respond to Crash on Highway 93 Near Nevada Border

UPDATE: According to Idaho State Police, 72-year-old William Selelyo, of Twin Falls, was killed when he crossed the center line and hit a semitrailer head on. The crash happened at around 4:25 p.m. five miles north of Jackpot, Nevada. ISP says the truck driver, Michael Wilkens, age 54, of Bismark, North Dakota, was wearing a seat belt and taken to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

JACKPOT, Nev. (KLIX) – Crews are at the scene of a crash on U.S. Highway 93 that police say may have involved a semi.

An Idaho State Police dispatcher told News Radio 1310 that the crash, which is near milepost 5, was reported at around 4:25 p.m. It may have involved two vehicles, one of which may have been a semi, he said, but details were still coming from the scene of the crash.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.