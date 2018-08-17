UPDATE, 5:26 p.m. : Idaho State Police say a Jerome woman died in a two-vehicle crash that blocked traffic for about two hours Friday afternoon on U.S. Highway 93, about 8 miles north of Interstate 84 in Jerome County.

Debbie Turrentine, 52, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. Police say she was driving eastbound on East 200 N. in a Dodge Caliber when she failed to yield to a stop sign and was struck by a GMC Arcadia, driven by Cristina Villa-Guzman, 25, of Shoshone, who was traveling southbound.

Turrentine’s vehicle came to rest on its side in a field off the right shoulder, while Villa-Guzman’s vehicle came to rest on the right shoulder of Highway 93.

Turrentine was wearing a seat belt, police said, but died from her injuries at the scene. Villa-Guzman was not wearing a seat belt and was taken by air ambulance to Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello.

The lanes were blocked for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

UPDATE, 4:35 p.m. : At least one person has died in a crash on Highway 93 Friday afternoon, according to a report by our media partner KMVT , who has a reporter on scene.

UPDATE, 4:13 p.m .: Lanes that were previously blocked due to a crash on U.S. Highway 93 north of Interstate 84 are now open, according to Idaho State Police.

Original story

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash this afternoon about 8 miles north of Interstate 84 in Jerome County.

Idaho State Police said the crash is northbound on U.S. Highway 93, near East 200 N. The northbound lanes are blocked.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.