Crews Respond to Morning Crash on Highway 93

UPDATE, 10:15 a.m .: Idaho State Police said the crash Thursday morning near milepost 53 on U.S. Highway 93 in Jerome County involved three vehicles.

Police said those involved included a juvenile who was driving a GMC Yukon, 62-year-old Buhl resident Michael D. Davidson driving a GMC Sierra, and Stephen R. Baxter, 52, of Jerome driving a Toyota Tundra.

Davidson and Stephen were stopped or stopping for the traffic light at U.S. Highway 93 and 500 S., when the juvenile, who was driving northbound on Highway 93, struck the rear of Davidson’s vehicle, which then struck the rear of Baxter’s vehicle.

Davidson's passenger, Mary Davidson, was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

All occupants were wearing seat belts, police said. The right southbound lane and the left northbound lane were blocked for about an hour.

Original story

JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – Lanes have reopened after a crash this morning on U.S. Highway 93.

Idaho State Police say the crash happened a little after 7:30 a.m. Thursday, near milepost 53.5 north of Twin Falls.

The right southbound and left northbound lanes were blocked for a period of time, but police say they have since reopened. More information will be posted as it becomes available.