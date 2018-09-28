UPDATE, 4:16 p.m. : A man was pulled from a burning pickup truck after he drove off a steep embankment on U.S. Highway 30 on Friday afternoon near Hagerman.

The man, whose name has not been released, was driving the pickup northbound on Highway 30 when near he drove off a 10-foot embankment near milepost 182, Gooding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kelby Cornett told News Radio 1310. The vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire.

“The vehicle was already engulfed in flames when I arrived on scene,” Cornett said.

Cornett said he and a private citizen pulled the man through a window of the burning pickup, and the man was taken by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center.

Both lanes of traffic were closed while crews worked the scene, Cornett said, but they have since reopened.

Besides the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, Cornett said the Hagerman Fire Department, Hagerman Quick Response Unit, and Gooding Ambulance responded to the crash.

Original story

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX) – A single-vehicle crash has blocked traffic on U.S. Highway 30 near Hagerman.

The crash was reported at 12:37 p.m., a dispatcher from Southern Idaho Regional Communications Center told News Radio 1310.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.