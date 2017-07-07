UPDATE: Fire crews have been able to contain 80% of the fire as of Sunday morning. There are about 83 people working on the blaze that sparked ahead of the weekend. Officials say the fire grew little in the last several days. At this time it has burned roughly 300 acres.

OAKLEY, Idaho (KLIX) Lighting is to blame for a fire crews are currently working to suppress southwest of Oakley, Idaho.

According to managers with the Minidoka Ranger District, the Trapper Creek Fire started Thursday afternoon at just before 5 p.m. in the Trapper Creek area on the Sawtooth National Forest. As of this morning officials say the fire has burned about 250 acres of grass, sage, and juniper trees. There are four fire engines and crews, one helicopter, and air tankers working on the fire.