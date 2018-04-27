‘Cry Closet’ Helps University of Utah Students De-stress

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A University of Utah student has created a space to help his peers cope with their testing anxiety — The Cry Closet. KSL-TV reports senior Nemo Miller created the 400-pound, stand-alone closet for students who need a "safe space sometimes, even if it's in a very public place." The closet is situated in the middle of a busy passageway inside the J. Willard Marriott Library on campus. Miller created the structure for a class project. The inside of the space is covered with soft materials and filled with stuffed animals and toys. Rules posted for "The Cry Closet" instructed students to knock before entering, to only go in alone and to limit time spent inside to no more than 10 minutes.