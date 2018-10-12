CSI Corn Maze Is Super Mario Themed And Looks Awesome

I already wanted to go to the CSI Corn Maze, but now that I know it has a Super Mario themed layout I want to go even more! It looks like they covered all the good stuff from Mario too. Mario is in there with Princess Peach, Question mark boxes, Power Up Mushrooms, and of course Piranha Plants!

Another cool Halloween themed activity at CSI is happening at the Herrett Center Planetarium. They are showing the Ooky Spooky LIght Show!

Don't forget about the Great Pumpkin 5k and the Ropes Challenge Course is still open for a bit longer.