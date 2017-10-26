CSI Dance Department Hosts Free ‘Thriller’ Performance
CSI’s Dance Department holds their annual Halloween presentation of Michael Jackson’s Thriller Thursday, October 26 at 4:30pm at the College of Southern Idaho.
The students have made their own zombie outfits and the show will begin with CSI dance students as they perform jazz and contemporary routines.
Thriller will be followed with Halloween candy for all the kids at the show as well as a chance to take pictures with the performers. Admission is free of charge and ALL are welcome.