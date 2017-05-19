CSI Expands Apprenticeship Program to Mini-Cassia, Wood River Valley Areas

BURLEY, Idaho – If you want to become a plumber, you might be interested in this program.

The College of Southern Idaho is expanding its Workforce Training Center Apprenticeship Program to the Burley/Rupert area and the Wood River Valley. The first program to be offered will be a Plumbing Apprenticeship this fall.

To qualify for entrance into the program, applicants must be 16 years or older and employed by a licensed plumbing contractor, according to information from the college.

This program allows working individuals the opportunity of advancement into a well-established career field through a combination of night classes and on the job training with a licensed journeyman. This four-year program requires participants to attend 144 hours of classroom training per year and 8-thousand hours of work experience throughout the entirety of the program.

For more information about the program or to register, contact CSI Apprentice Coordinator Katrina Oksten at 732-6382.

Source: College of Southern Idaho