CSI Geologist Signs Copies of His New Book Today

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Shawn Willsey, a geology professor at the College of Southern Idaho and recently turned author, will sign copies of his first book, “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho,” from 4 to 7 p.m. today at the Twin Falls Visitor Center.

Image courtesy of Mountain Press Publishing Co.

The 290-page guide is user friendly, offering chapters on 23 geological sites in southern Idaho for those who want to get out and explore.

You don’t have to be a geologist to enjoy this book. In fact, according to Willsey, the non-technical book is written for the lay person, the one who wants to get outdoors but would like to know more about the rocks and interesting geology they encounter.

“Every chapter starts with a map on how to get there,” Willsey said, noting the book also contains color photos and graphics. “We don’t have a lot of available resources (about local geology) for the general public. That was the impetus for writing the book.”

Willsey said he hopes to meet a lot of people this afternoon at the Visitor Center, residents and visitors alike, saying he figured it’d be a good stopping point for people passing through the area for the solar eclipse.

News Radio 1310 will revisit Willsey and his book in a feature article to be published next week.

