This CSI event in Gooding has two of my favorite words - Free and Food!

Erin Giesler

The new CSI center in Gooding is having an open house event with free food, giveaways, kids activities, registration info for the Fall classes, and CSI faculty and the mascot Gilbert the Eagle! The fun event is Tuesday, July 31st from 3-6pm at the new CSI Gooding Center, 202 14th Ave. East.