CSI Harvest Time Festival Named Among Best in Idaho

It's that time of year. The leaves start to change. The wind has that slight cool edge to it. And, there are festivals to celebrate the harvest. One national website has just recognized CSI's harvest festival as one of the best in Idaho.

Only In Your State listed the 6 Best Idaho Harvest Festivals . Coming in at #5 is the Harvest Time Festival from the College of Southern Idaho . They commended the CSI students that put this celebration on for bringing in artists from such a wide region that includes California, Montana, Washington State and, of course, Idaho.

I had to do some digging, but think I've found the dates of the Harvest Time Festival this year. According to the CSI website , it looks like it will be Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12.

It might be a good idea to follow the CSI DECA Harvest Time Festival Facebook page for updates. It doesn't appear that it's been updated recently, but would be worth keeping an eye on.