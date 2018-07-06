JEROME, Idaho (KLIX) – For the first time in its history, the CSI Jerome Center will offer live academic classes starting this fall.

Four classes will be offered, said César Pérez, community liaison for the College of Southern Idaho’s Jerome and Gooding centers, and students can register for either part-time or full-time. The courses offered are college algebra, medical terminology, English composition and Spanish.

“The CSI Jerome Center has traditionally offered adult basic education and community education courses,” he told News Radio 1310. “CSI administration feels it is the right time to expand course offerings in the Jerome service area with academic courses that help students obtain a post-secondary degree.”

He said the four initial courses at the Jerome Center, located at 104 West Main St. across from the Wells Fargo building in downtown Jerome, are the result of feedback by the Jerome community. The medical terminology course, which can accommodate 20 students, assists those interested in pursuing a career in the health field, while the other three classes can accommodate 25 students and go toward general education core requirements.

Students are encouraged to register now, Pérez said, but can do so through the first week of class. He said he strongly advise students to apply for financial aid and submit all required documentation by July 16. Classes for fall begin Aug. 21.

Pérez said an open house is scheduled for July 24 to help would-be students get better acquainted with the facility, its offerings and staff.