CSI Opens Registration for Kindergarten Program

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The College of Southern Idaho’s Kindergarten Lab, a half-day program held Tuesdays through Fridays, is now open for registration for the 2017/18 school year.

Parents are invited to a free open house from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 8 at the Boys and Girls Club, 999 Frontier Road, Twin Falls.

Program curriculum includes literacy, science, math, engineering, technology, critical thinking, creative arts, and social and physical development, according to the college.

Catherine Yeulet/ThinkStock

The curriculum meets the Common Core standards for kindergarten and focuses on inquiry and project-based learning. Students take on units of study based on their interests and complete projects to show what they have learned. … The program features a low student-to-teacher ratio so children receive individualized attention. The CSI Kindergarten Lab is a half-day program that works as a stand-alone program or as an enrichment with other kindergarten programs.

Two sessions are available during the week – one from 8 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, the other from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. Registration fee is $150 and monthly fee is $250.

For more information, contact Lab School Coordinator Jennifer Patterson at jpatterson@csi.edu or 732-6645.

Source: College of Southern Idaho