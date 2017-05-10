CSI Plans Open House at New Applied Technology Building

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The College of Southern Idaho’s Food Processing and Automation Engineering Technology programs have planned an open house from 2 to 8 p.m. next Wednesday, May 17, at the college’s new Applied Technology building.

Benito Baeza

CSI instructors will be available to answer questions and show visitors the careers available locally in food processing and automation engineering and how CSI prepares individuals for such careers, according to information from the college.

The Applied Technology building is located on the north side of campus along North College Road.