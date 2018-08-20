CSI Reveals Secret Announcement – And The Gold Rush Begins

Last week, the CSI Athletics department had a Facebook post go up that said on Monday they would be revealing a big announcement. Specifically 'Something big is rushing into Twin Falls.' My guess and hope was a football team. I was wrong. But, the announcement is still a big deal and incentive for the community to become season ticket holders.

CSI has announced what they call the CSI Gold Rush to show appreciation to new and returning season ticket holders. It is kind of like an incentives program for the community. Full details are on the CSI website and include merchandise discounts, free concession stand products, prizes, and reserved seating at games.

Join the Gold Rush and become a CSI season ticket holder!

