CSI Students Can Apply for Federal Assistance Now

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Financial aid advisors at the College of Southern Idaho are hosting FAFSA Night at CSI’s Health Science building from 4 to 7 p.m. today.

FAFSA stands for Free Assistance for Federal Student Aid. Rules that went into effect this fall make it possible for students who are making their college plans to apply for federal assistance now instead of having to wait until the new year as used to be the case.

College advisers recommend applying early in order to know what assistance is available. This can help with decisions on college applications and choice of majors.

Students and their parents are urged to bring Social Security information, driver’s license number, 2015 federal tax return and 2015 W-2, as well as alien registration card if not a U.S. citizen.

Those who attend are also urged to go to this website and obtain their federal student aid ID prior to the event.