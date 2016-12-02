CSI Symphonic Band to Honor Groups Seldom Recognized

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) An upcoming performance at the College of Southern Idaho will honor two groups of veterans seldom recognized.

The CSI Symphonic Band will perform Tuesday, December 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the CSI Fine Arts Auditorium. The program titled 'Holidays and Heroes' will celebrate Christmas and honor forgotten heroes and veterans.

Two veterans groups will be recognized by the performance of "U.S. Public Health Service March' and the officials march of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration. Also Eric Ewazen's 'A Hymn for the Lost and the Living' will mark the 15th Anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Christmas-related selections will include:

‘Babes in Toyland’ from the Disney movie

‘Christmas in Europe’ by Timothy Johnson,

‘Ave Maria’ by the German composer Franz Biebl,

Henry Mancini from the soundtrack to the movie ‘Carol for Another Christmas.’

Sousa march, ‘From Maine to Oregon,’ Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninov’s ‘Italian Polka,’

‘Ritual Fire Dance’ by the Spanish composer Manuel de Falla, and ‘October’ by Eric Whitacre.

Admission to the concert is free, but donations to the CSI Music Scholarship Fund are appreciated. For more information, please contact Dr. Halsell at 208-732-6767