Culver’s Pays Tribute to Magic Valley Farmers with Corn Maze

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A national family run burger and custard restaurant has grown a tribute corn maze to thank area farmers. Culver's announced the Thank You Farmers maze will open to the public September 29 and will operate Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. until November 4. The corn maze is at the corner of Pole Line Road and Grandview Drive in Twin Falls, just across from the hospital. According to Culver's, the maze is part of their program to support farmers and agriculture education programs like Future Farmers of America. Farmers Wyatt and Dani Detweiler helped put together the maze that features more than 7 miles of trails on their 11 acre farm. There are three skill levels for people can try including a children's portion. Learn more about the corn maze and admission prices HERE.