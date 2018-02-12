Cyndi Lauper To Open For Rod Stewart In Nampa

British rocker Rod Stewart recently announced his 2018 tour, which includes a stop in southern Idaho. Opening for Stewart at Nampa's Ford Idaho Center will be another well known, Grammy-award-winning artist.

The 73-year-old Stewart has invited 1980s pop icon Cyndi Lauper to join him on his upcoming tour, which gets underway March 22 in Toronto. Following 11 dates in Canada, Stewart and Lauper will play two shows--one in Idaho and one in Montana--before beginning a six-date residency at Las Vegas' Caesars Palace in mid-June.