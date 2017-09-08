DACA Rally Planned for Twin Falls Saturday

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A rally is planned in Twin Falls to support of the controversial Deferred Action for Child Arrivals program President Donald Trump announced he would phase out. The group Jerome United-Making Progress (JUMP) along with Legislative District 25 Democrats and Southern Idaho Progressive Coalition plan to hold a rally Saturday, September 9, in front of the Twin Falls County Court House from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. During the rally several people who benefited from the DACA will share their testimonies. In addition, the groups also announced they will also be protesting the proposed use of the Jerome County Jail to hold prisoners of Immigration and Customs Enforcement. President Trump said he will allow congress to come up with a solution for children who came to the United States undocumented.