Dashcam Captures Horrifying Seattle Small Plane Crash (WATCH)

Earlier this week, a small plane crashed into an intersection in a small town near Seattle. A car's dashcam captured this amazing footage. The craziest part of all? No one was seriously injured.

The Seattle Times covered this story. It happened in Mukilteo, Washington , a suberb of Seattle There are reports that the pilot had indicated he lost power at some point. That led him to a desperate effort to use the road below as a landing strip.

As you'll see in the video, the plane's impact caused a fireball as it hit power lines, traffic lights and even some of the cars in its path.

To me, it is nothing short of miraculous that no one was killed. The pilot, passenger and everyone near this should be very thankful.