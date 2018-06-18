POCATELLO, Idaho (KLIX) – Officers with the Idaho Department of Fish and Game is trying to find information about why a young deer that was found dead with a leash around its neck.

The deer, which was found on a resident’s property in Pocatello on June 13, was a yearling buck, according to Fish and Game. The department says the leash was either placed around the animal’s neck in an effort to make it a pet or to harass it. Either intention was unlawful, and it cost the animal its life.