Deadline Extended for Upcoming Aerospace Academy
TWIN FALLS, Idaho – Teens interested in applying for the Aerospace Career Exploration Academy now will have a little more time to do so.
The deadline for students ages 13 to 18 to apply has been extended to May 18. The academy, hosted by the Idaho Division of Aeronautics, will be held June 13-15 at several locations in Idaho, including Twin Falls, and one in Oregon.
The academy will focus on teenagers, according to a news release from the Idaho Transportation Department, but parents and teachers are invited to participate with students on opening day.
Participants will be able to engage in activities related to science, technology, engineering and math. Field trips may be offered to nearby facilities such as air traffic control towers, flight schools and aerospace businesses, college aviation programs, military aviation bases, and more. Other activities may include seminars on aerospace careers, as well as experiences with hands-on labs, drones, and in some cases, even a flight in a small airplane.
There is no fee to apply, but there is a participation fee once accepted.