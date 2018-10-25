Deadline Nears for Student Holiday Card Contest

BOISE, Idaho – Young students in Idaho are invited to participate in a holiday card contest presented by the Idaho State Department of Education. But they better hurry. The submission deadline is Nov. 2.

Students who enter must be in grades K through 6. Drawings should be on 8.5 x 11-inch paper in a landscape format and labeled on the back with the student’s name, grade, school, school district and teacher’s name. Students can fill out the page, the department said in a news release, but they should “keep the design simple, using as many colors as they want. Students may use watercolors, colored paper, magic markers, crayons or a combination of those items."

Send entries by Friday, Nov. 2, to Idaho State Department of Education, Holiday Card Contest, attn.: Rachelle Armstrong, P.O. Box 83720 Boise 83720-0027.