Deadline Nears for Tax Filing Extensions

BOISE, Idaho – Taxpayers who’ve qualified for an extension to file their tax returns don’t have much longer to do so. The extended deadline is coming up on Oct. 15.

The Idaho Tax Commissions said it is expecting several thousand people to file late returns, but they will owe 3 percent interest on any tax that was due and not paid by April 17.

“We expect to receive about 27,000 individual income tax returns in October,” Tax Commission Chairman Ken Roberts said in a prepared statement.

Taxpayers may file returns electronically, and some may qualify to file online for free. The Tax Commission said those who need help should: