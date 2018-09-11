Deadly Rollover on I-84 Near Boise

BOISE, Idaho (KLIX) Police say a driver was killed when he was thrown from an SUV that rolled just east of Boise on the interstate this morning. The victim has not been identified yet, according to Idaho State Police, after the 3:50 a.m. crash on Interstate 84. The driver had been headed west in a full size SUV when it went off the road onto the shoulder, then came back onto the road and rolled blocking both westbound lanes. The driver died from his injuries, according to ISP. Traffic was blocked for about four hours.