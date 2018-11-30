Dealership Planned for West Pole Line Near Hospital

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Twin Falls car dealership plans to build a new lot on Pole Line Road near the hospital. This week, the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Commission approved a request for a special use permit for a car lot from applicant Twin Falls Subaru. The new dealership with building and show lot area would be located just west of Parkview Drive and the Westmark Credit Union. Currently the dealership is located on Falls Avenue on a smaller lot near the Turf Club complex. The longest part of the discussion was a request from the applicant to change landscaping that is required by city code. A time frame for construction was not given.

