‘Deck the Walls’ Art Exhibit Going on Now in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – While December might be a time to “deck the halls,” it also is a time to “Deck the Walls.” And that’s just what the Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft are doing.

An art exhibit called Deck the Walls is going on now at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.

Sponsored by Babbel’s Cleaners and Alterations, Hurt & Associates Financial Services and Five Fish Press – and presented by Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and Contemporary Craft – the exhibit features the work of 12 guest artists and 21 Full Moon Gallery artists.

What's more, it doesn't cost anything to attend.

The free exhibit is open through Jan. 26. For more information, visit www.magicvalleyartscouncil.org or call 208-734-ARTS.