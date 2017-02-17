Declo Man Injured in Two-vehicle Crash
DECLO, Idaho (KLIX) – A Declo man was taking to the hospital after being involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning near his hometown.
Idaho State Police investigated the crash a little after 10 a.m. at the intersection of Idaho Highway 77 and Interstate 84 north of Declo.
According to police, 30-year-old Juan Palomo Jr., of Evanston, Wyo., was driving a 2006 Hyundai Azera eastbound on I-84 at the milepost 216 off-ramp. Lloyd Thornton, 81, of Declo was driving northbound on Highway 77 in a 2008 Cadillac CTS.
Palomo's vehicle crossed Highway 77 and pulled in front of Thornton's vehicle, while getting onto the interstate. Thornton struck Palomo's vehicle and came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 77. Palomo was transported by a personal vehicle to Cassia Regional Medical Center. hornton was transported by a personal vehicle to Minidoka Memorial Hospital.
The northbound lane of State Highway 77 was blocked for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the scene. Palomo and Thornton were wearing their seatbelts.
The crash is still under investigation.