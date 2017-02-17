Declo Man Injured in Two-vehicle Crash

Palomo's vehicle crossed Highway 77 and pulled in front of Thornton's vehicle, while getting onto the interstate. Thornton struck Palomo's vehicle and came to rest in the northbound lane of Highway 77. Palomo was transported by a personal vehicle to Cassia Regional Medical Center. hornton was transported by a personal vehicle to Minidoka Memorial Hospital.

The northbound lane of State Highway 77 was blocked for approximately one hour while crews worked to clear the scene. Palomo and Thornton were wearing their seatbelts.