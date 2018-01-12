Delayed Traffic Light Work in Twin Falls Set for Jan. 17

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) Crews will work on a traffic light at a busy intersection in Twin Falls next week that may disrupt traffic for a while. The city of Twin Falls announced work is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 17, at Washington Street North and Cheney Drive. Work will start after the morning rush at 9 a.m. and go to 3 p.m. The city had to delay the work in December after weather prevented crews from doing the scheduled replacement of the signal cabinet. Drivers should expect delays at the intersection and the city suggests they use access points off of Pole Line Road to get to Walmart and other businesses in the area.

