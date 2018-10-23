Deported East Idaho Man Dies In Desert Trying To Return To Family

Meaningful Funerals

A highly-religious, east Idaho father of six, who spent nearly thirty years as a seemingly model citizen in the Gem State, died in a Southern California desert attempting to make it home to his family.

It's been more than three months since the remains of Adrian Macias were found with the assistance of a search team known as the Aguilas del Desierto ("Eagles of the Desert"). Macias, a resident of St. Anthony, Idaho, was 45 years old when his decomposed remains were found southeast of San Diego, and just a few miles north of the Mexican border.

Details of the search, and the story of Macias, were shared this week in an article by the New York Times, titled, " They Have A Mission In The Desert: Finding The Bodies Of Border Crossers ."

By all accounts, Macias was a devout churchgoer, was employed as a construction worker in east Idaho, regularly paid his taxes and had no criminal record. Idaho Falls Immigration removed Macias from his home in St. Anthony in 2017, as part of the immigration roundup enacted by President Donald Trump.

More details about his life were shared in his obituary . Services were held in east Idaho for Macias on August 10, 2018.