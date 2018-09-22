Deputy Shot in Bingham County

What we know so far is the Deputy was in surgery Friday night.  He was shot by a robbery suspect.  Juan Santos-Quintero is believed to be 22-years-old.  He was arrested after an intense negotiation followed after he barricaded himself in a home.

The Deputy hasn't yet been identified and we know little of his condition.  It happened just after 7 o'clock Friday night.  The Deputy was rushed to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center while a SWAT team surrounded the Firth home where the shooting took place.

Santos-Quintero is said to live in Idaho Falls.

More details ahead.

