DEQ Recognizes Clif Bar for Pollution Prevention

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality recently recognized Clif Bar for its pollution prevention efforts.

The department said the nutrition bar company has been successful reducing waste and improving sustainability at its Twin Falls manufacturing facility.

“Clif Bar is setting a gold standard for not only internal waste reduction, but for employee and community engagement on environmental sustainability,” Ben Jarvis, DEQ’s pollution prevention coordinator, said in a prepared statement. “We are so happy to include Clif Bar as a 2018 Pollution Prevention Champion.”

DEQ explained that Clif Bar, to qualify as a candidate for pollution prevention recognition, demonstrated in its application to DEQ how it incorporated pollution prevention into daily operations by reducing raw materials or toxic materials purchased; hazardous or solid waste generated; water, energy, or fuel used; or air pollutants emitted.

“This award is a small token of appreciation for the unwavering dedication that Clif Bar has shown for protecting the environment,” Jarvis said.