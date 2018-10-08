DEQ Reminds About Burn Permits

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Department of Environmental Quality reminds people living outside of the city limits who wish to burn for any reason from May 10 to Oct. 20 that they must obtain a fire safety burn permit, including for crop residue burning.

The only burn excluded from the permit is recreational burning, the department explained on its website, noting: “If you live inside city limits and you plan to burn, a permit from your local fire department may be required.”

For more information, or if you have questions about fire safety permits, contact call 866-581-6498.