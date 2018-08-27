DEQ Says Air Quality Improves, Lifts Burning Restrictions

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – The Department of Environmental Quality on Monday lifted burning restrictions for south-central Idaho due to improved air quality.

“Air quality is currently in the GOOD category," the department said in a statement Monday afternoon, noting it is expected to remain in the "good" to "moderate" categories. What "good" means is that “air pollution poses little or no risk.”

Outdoor burning and wood-burning stove restrictions have been lifted for Magic and Wood River valley counties. Air quality, however, “is likely to change drastically with slight changes in weather conditions and fire behavior.”

Temperatures are also cooler today, with a high of 65 degrees in Twin Falls, according to the National Weather Service . The high this week is forecast at 81 on Wednesday.