Details: Twin Falls Drug Amnesty

Many of us have old prescription drugs around the house.

Call it a drug amnesty. You can bring along prescription and non-prescription drugs

We don’t want the pills falling into the wrong hands and flushing them is a safety hazard.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department is designating October 28th as a collection date.  Call it a drug amnesty.  You can bring along prescription and non-prescription drugs, no questions asked, and drop them off for incineration.

Need more details?  SGT. Ken Mencl joined us on Top Story.  You can listen below:

