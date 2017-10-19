Details: Twin Falls Drug Amnesty

Many of us have old prescription drugs around the house.

We don’t want the pills falling into the wrong hands and flushing them is a safety hazard.

The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Department is designating October 28th as a collection date. Call it a drug amnesty. You can bring along prescription and non-prescription drugs, no questions asked, and drop them off for incineration.