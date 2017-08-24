Developer Submits Permit for Burger King, O’Reilly Set to Open New Store

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – Several businesses will open over the next several months in Twin Falls, including a number of commercial offices, a new O’Reilly Auto Store and, possibly, a Burger King, among others.

A Salt Lake City-based developer has submitted a building permit to build a Burger King and several other retail shops on a 5-acre parcel near Cheney Drive West and Washington Street North.

“We’re still going through some revisions and plans for the permit,” said Jonathan Spendlove, senior planner with the city of Twin Falls. “Then we’ll have to make sure they are compliant with code.”

The site plan is to development property near the intersection of Cheney and Washington, he said, but some of the potential buildings have not been identified.

O’Reilly Auto Parts will open a store in the coming weeks on property near the Walmart parking lot. The last inspection was on Aug. 14, Spendlove said, and interior work is wrapping up.

Several commercial business offices also are being built near Home Depot on Locust Street North. Spendlove did not identify these buildings, but said the buildings will look similar to the other complexes already at the site.

Spendlove said he doesn’t necessarily think the Planning and Zoning Department is any busier lately with reviewing building permits, but there’s been a steady stream of permits submitted since the beginning of August.

That’s a good thing for the area and for those looking for work.

“I think it will remain steady. There are just a limited number of people who can work on the buildings right now,” he said. If you’re looking for work, “there’s enough” to go around.