Dick’s Sporting Goods Demands Gun Control
Dick’s Sporting Goods one size fits all policy for gun sales may be fine on the east and left coasts.Nothing against the people who work there and can’t make corporate policy but I’ve got other shopping choices It doesn’t do much for people in flyover country. Now the company is lobbying for gun control.
Dick’s is also learning a lesson in how it can cut both ways. Springfield Armory has told Dick’s goodbye.
The sporting goods chain may appease a Manhattan, New York customer base but Manhattan, Kansas is another matter.