Did Idaho Get Hit By The Failing Chinese Space Station?

Here's an update to a story from 2 weeks ago. The Magic Valley had a pretty good chance of being hit by debris from a failing Chinese Space Station as it re-entered the earth's atmosphere. The effects could have been pretty bad too with chunks of metal raining down on us.

Luckily, that didn't happen.

It was actually a best case scenario on Sunday night when, according to SpaceFlighNow, the station finally met its demise. The entry was over the Pacific Ocean and any debris that didn't burn up during re-entry would have landed in the ocean. Not on your house or trampoline in Twin Falls.