Did You Know Beards Are Racist & Sexist?

Better shave or risk the wrath of feminists and minorities.

Beards are a sign of white men looking to make it clear they’re the lords of the Western World

I don’t know how I missed this. I credit Peter Heck at the Resurgent for unearthing this 4 year old claim from the Atlantic . Beards are a sign of white men looking to make it clear they’re the lords of the Western World.

Some academics claim men started growing beards in the 1850s to show women and black Americans white men were truly superior.

Funny, many black men of the time also wore beards and many of my black friends are bearded. As was the Great Emancipator .

What more can offend the politically correct?