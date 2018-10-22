Did you See The New Addition To The Magic Valley Mall?

The Magic Valley Mall has been doing some major renovations lately and this one may be the best one yet. This jungle gym is one of the coolest things I have ever seen.

It makes you want to be a kid again! My nieces and nephews were freaking out so excited. Unfortunately, it is still blocked off and unable to be played on at the moment. It looks like they should have it up and running soon. It is right outside of Shopko.

Courtney Salmon

Between the jungle gym and large sized games that people can play it is really starting to be a fun place to shop and play.