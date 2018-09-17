Very few people in the Magic Valley were spared from getting the dirtiest car wash ever over the weekend. It didn't even rain - it just sprinkled for a few minutes and now almost every car looks like they went to a dirt devil revival!

I haven't washed my car off yet and I probably won't today either especially if the lines at local car washes don't die down. One my coworkers sent the picture above of the busy Rocket was and another said it was a zoo out there and he tried to get his car washed twice but couldn't get in. What about you - were you lucky to avoid the dust rain, are you washing your car today, or are you skipping the car wash for another time?