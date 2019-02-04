Dierkes Lake Area Hit By Vandals For Second Time In Six Months

Jim Bartholome

A hiking trail at one of Twin Falls' most popular parks has been vandalized with the use of spray paint. This is the second area incident since September 2018, when a popular rock formation was destroyed.

Earlier today (February 4) I got into contact with a local man who recently visited a hiking trail in Dierkes Lake Park and discovered some signs had been spray painted. I also was given access to the man's photographs that he took on Sunday morning.

Jim Bartholome

Jim Bartholome

A local by the name of Jim Bartholome, who walks the loop frequently and lives nearby, sent me two photographs of what appears to be recent damage to a trail marker and aerial boundary sign. It almost looks as if initials beginning with the letter "G," were sprayed across one of the signs. Do you recognize the markings as being the calling card of anyone locally?

Jim Bartholome

Last September, someone reported to us that a popular rock formation known by locals as " The Dark Side Of The Moon Rock ," had been destroyed with a hammer-like tool. The rock was repaired by an unknown party a couple of weeks later. The rock remains standing just outside the park's entrance on Dierkes Lake Road.

Steve Gobel

If you know the person responsible for this most recent act of vandalism, please contact Twin Falls Parks & Recreation , at 208-736-2265.