Dierkes Lake Is Safe And Has Re-opened

Dierkes Lake has officially re-opened! According to the City of Twin Falls the discoloration was due to a non-harmful algae bloom called Carteria.

According to some websites Carteria is a form of green algae which is actually a plant based algae. It is considered living but not harmful to humans, animals or wildlife.



The City of Twin Falls website said the green discoloration will start to dissipate. And even though it is safe for recreation, they do warn that visibility is still low for divers and swimmers.