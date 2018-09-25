Dietrich Schools Cancel Class for the Rest of the Week

DIETRICH, Idaho (KLIX) – Students in the Dietrich School District will get a break from class this week after the superintendent cancelled class due to fumigation purposes.

A new second gym is being installed at the K-12 school, but when students and staff showed up for class Tuesday morning they were soon sent home because of the strong odor from the floor, said Superintendent Stefany Shaw.

After contacting the state board of education, Shaw said she was told not to expect students to be back in class until Monday.

“We’d probably be OK, but I didn’t want to take the chance and get anyone sick,” she said. "I decided to err on the side of caution. It’s better to be safe than sorry.”

The school has about 225 students.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, the district notified students and parents that games will continue, but that coaches will be in contact with athletes. The district said it will post additional information on its social media page as it becomes available.

“We are planning to be back in school on Monday and will be in session all next week including Thursday and Friday which was scheduled as teacher in-service,” reads the same post.