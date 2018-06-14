Discussions On A Twin Falls Rec Center Taking Place At City Hall
Twin Falls City Hall is hosting a meeting soon for the public to get together with city officials and discuss the proposed building of a recreation center.
The open house begins at 6 PM, on Tuesday, June 19, according to the Twin Falls Parks and Rec Facebook page. The meeting's sole purpose is to get input from the community, and inform those who attend about details of the proposed community center.
The feasibility open house is expected to last until 9 PM. For more details, contact the parks and rec department at 208-736-2265.