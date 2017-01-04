TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) – If you don’t have to go out on the roads, don’t. Heavy snowfall has impacted roads and highways, making slick travel conditions.

Southern Idaho Regional Communications and Idaho State Police received several calls this morning because of slide-offs, dispatchers told News Radio 1310.

“Highways are very slick,” an ISP dispatcher said.

“It’s super slick everywhere,” according to a SIRCOMM dispatcher. “We’re recommending that if you don’t have to go out, don’t. If you do have to go out, stick to the main roads.”

Plows are working to maintain access on the main roads, the SIRCOMM dispatcher said, but even at those locations there have been reports of vehicles sliding off the roads.

So far no serious injuries have been reported, the dispatcher said a little before 1 p.m. The biggest area of concern at the time was Clear Lakes Grade. Several slide-offs were reported on the Interstate 84, U.S. Highway 93, and roads in Jerome and Gooding counties.

“It’s super slick out there,” he said. “We’re crossing our fingers that things won’t get any worse.”

They might. The National Weather Service says several more inches of snow is expected in the Magic Valley throughout the day.