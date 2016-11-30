Distracted Driving In Idaho Destroyed This Porsche And Can Destroy You, Too

This Porsche Cayenne was amazing. It's one of the nicest vehicles you can own. But, in October of 2014, the driver of this vehicle was distracted for a split-second and sideswiped a semi-tractor trailer.

You can see this Porsche for yourself until 5 pm today at 5 Points at the corner of Blue Lakes and Addison in Twin Falls. Law enforcement officials and first responders are on-hand to answer any questions you might have. Plus, we have free Drive Means Drive window clings that you can place in your vehicle of choice as a reminder of what's really important when you get behind the wheel.

Thanks to our sponsors who are working with us to try and reduce, if not eliminate, distracted driving in the Magic Valley.